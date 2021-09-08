Europe Vision Guided Robotics Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.7% by 2027 –ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, Robotic Vision Technologies, Inc.

Vision Guided Robotics Software market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 275.54 Mn in 2018 to US$ 935.91 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 14.7% from the year 2019 to 2027.

High potential of mass customization is fueling dramatic changes to automate the work across various industries. The major manufacturing companies in several countries across the globe are adopting smart technologies heavily with an objective to reduce day to day challenges. The consumer demands for customized robots are increasing for performing various monotonous work across the organization and can be upgraded easily with time as well as with changing requirement.

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

Robotic Vision Technologies, Inc.

iRobot Corporation

MVTec Software GmbH

Pick-it N.V.

Recognition Robotics Inc.

Vision Nerf S.A.

Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.

KUKA Robot Group

EUROPE VISION-GUIDED ROBOTICS SOFTWARE – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Robot Type

Mobile Robot

Fixed Robot

By Technology

2D Vision Guided

3D Vision Guided

By Application

Arc Welding

Assembly

Cutting

Palletizing & Machine Tending

Navigation

Random Bin Picking

Collaborative Robots

Others

Reasons for buy this Report-

• Highlights key business priorities to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

• The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe Vision Guided Robotics Software market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

• Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

• Scrutinize in-depth regional market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

• Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest to components, type, and end-users.

