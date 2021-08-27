Europe Workplace Services Market 2021 Current Trends with Most Demanding Players DXC Technology Company, Fujitsu Limited, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Unisys Corporation, Wipro Limited, etc.
The workplace services market in Europe,” is expected to reach US$ 54267.14 million by 2028 from US$ 26251.31 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2028.
The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Workplace Services Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Workplace Services market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2028.
Artificial intelligence plays an important role in the digitalization and transformation of the advanced business process. This technology is the foundation of the next generation of various industries. It provides the ability to learn from recorded data and experiences, as it comprises algorithms, patterns, and predictive insight. AI-enabled applications, such as chatbots that troubleshoot IT problems or virtual assistants, are revolutionizing the daily lives of modern businesspeople. At present, AI-powered chatbots empower businesses of all sizes. This is one of the emerging digital workplace technologies, which allows businesses to complete mundane tasks fast. Unlike human workers, AI-powered chatbots aid several team members at once. In addition, they respond in human-like ways. These chatbots are likely to boost business processes with emerging digital workplace technologies for SMEs and large enterprises.
Company Profiles
- Accenture
- Atos SE
- Cognizant
- DXC Technology Company
- Fujitsu Limited
- HCL Technologies
- IBM Corporation
- NTT DATA Corporation
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited
- Unisys Corporation
- Wipro Limited
By Service Type
- End-User Outsourcing Services
- Tech Support Services
By Organization Size
- SMEs
- Large Enterprises
By Industrial Vertical
- Telecom-IT and ITES
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Consumer Goods and Retail
- Healthcare and Life Science
- Government and Public Sector
- Energy and Utilities
- Media and Entertainment
- Education
- Others
By Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Europe Workplace Services market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Workplace Services market segments and regions.
The research on the Europe Workplace Services market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Workplace Services market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.
This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Workplace Services market.
