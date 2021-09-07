European Commission calls for financial sanctions against Poland

The European Commission is stepping up its action against Poland. Now, sanctions must be found to get the government in Warsaw to comply with EU law.

Brussels (dpa) – The European Commission is stepping up its action against the country’s judicial reforms with a demand for financial sanctions against Poland.

The concrete context is the pursuit of the activity of the disciplinary body to punish judges, as announced by the Brussels authority. The European Court of Justice (ECJ) must now rule on the request.

The commission had previously given Poland an ultimatum until mid-August. In mid-July, the CJEU ruled that the Polish disciplinary body was in violation of European law. The highest European judges considered that the chamber of the highest court of the country, created in 2018, did not offer all the guarantees of independence and impartiality.

In addition, the ECJ had already shortly before asked Poland to suspend the provisions allowing the disciplinary body to rule on requests for the lifting of judicial immunity as well as on matters relating to employment and employment. retirement of judges. The decision also affected other provisions of Polish law concerning the independence of judges.

Poland then announced that the controversial disciplinary body in its current form would be abolished. She is currently still working on old files.

Theoretically, the amount of financial penalties could amount to a daily six-figure fine. In another case, the ECJ threatened Poland in 2017 with a fine of at least 100,000 euros per day. At that time, the court ordered Poland to stop deforestation of the protected virgin forest of Białowieża.