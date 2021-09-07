European Commission calls for sanctions against Poland

Brussels (dpa) – The European Commission is stepping up its action against the country’s judicial reforms with a demand for financial sanctions against Poland.

The backdrop is in particular the continued activity of the disciplinary body to sanction judges, as the Brussels authority announced on Tuesday. According to the decisions of the European Court of Justice, it is not compatible with EU rules on the independence and impartiality of the judiciary.

“The most recent judgments of the European Court of Justice (…) have not been fully implemented in Poland,” said responsible Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova on demand for financial sanctions . That is why you now need to take the next steps to account for the situation. “Judicial systems across the European Union must be independent and fair,” commented Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) must now rule on the request for financial sanctions. Theoretically, your amount could amount to a six-figure daily fine. In another case, the ECJ threatened Poland in 2017 with a fine of at least 100,000 euros per day. At that time, the court ordered Poland to stop deforestation of the protected jungle of Bialowieza.

The commission last issued an ultimatum to the national-conservative PiS government in Warsaw until mid-August to prevent the conflict from escalating further. Before that, the ECJ ruled in mid-July that Poland had violated EU law with the disciplinary body. In addition, an interim order has been issued in the country to suspend the provisions which empower the Disciplinary Body to rule on requests for the lifting of judicial immunity and matters relating to the employment and retirement of judges. The decision also affected other provisions of Polish law concerning the independence of judges.

Poland then announced that the controversial disciplinary body in its current form would be abolished. She is currently still working on old files. According to the PAP news agency, 66 proceedings against chamber judges were pending in August, including 19 disciplinary proceedings and 24 proceedings relating to the lifting of judicial immunity.

Such a case against a Supreme Court judge was not on the chamber’s agenda until Monday. However, the session was canceled due to the absence of one of the judges in charge. As can be seen on the Supreme Court’s website, further meetings of the controversial chamber are scheduled in the coming weeks.

Until now, it has been seen as the heart of the judicial reforms initiated by the PiS government. The chamber can dismiss any judge or public prosecutor. Critics of this facility fear that it will serve to reprimand judges for unpleasant decisions.

The European Parliament’s initial reactions to the announcement of Ursula von der Leyen’s authority have been positive. Green MEP Daniel Freund said: “Financial sanctions against Warsaw are the right step”. Such punitive measures are painful and are the most effective way to uphold the rule of law in Europe. FDP politician Moritz Körner also spoke of a good move. “The Polish government must be forced by all means not to destroy democracy in its own country,” commented the German MEP.

Withholding EU funds is another way of doing this. The European Commission is currently refusing Poland to approve plans to use EU Corona aid, citing rule of law issues. As a result, the country has not yet been able to receive any money. For Poland, there are actually around 23.9 billion euros in subsidies.