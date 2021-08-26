European Online Pharmacy (E-Pharma) Market Size, Demands, Trends, Sales, Growth Rate, Key Players and Forecasts to 2023

The European Online Pharmacy Market is estimated to reach US$10.88 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.20% for the period spanning from 2019 to 2023. The factors such as increasing aging population, increasing internet accessibility, growing e-commerce and rising economic growth are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by strict regulatory framework and practice of illegal online pharmacy. A few notable trends include adoption of new technology and launch of e-prescription.

The European online pharmacy market is broadly segmented into two types which are online over-the-counter drugs and online prescription drugs. The increasing demand for drugs for self-medication helped online over-the-counter market to remain at top position amongst all the segments.

The fastest growing regional market is Germany due to increasing internet penetration and awareness regarding online over-the-counter benefits that have a major impact on the growth of the market. Growing internet penetration is the major factor that would propel the online pharma market growth in European countries. France and Italy are highly established premium markets that contribute to significant shares in the European market.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the European online pharma market, segmented into online over-the-counter drugs and online prescription drugs.

The major regional markets have been analyzed, along with country coverage of Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Zur Rose Group, Shop Apotheke Europe NV, Medikamente-per-klick.de, Apotea AB and Apotal.de) are also presented in detail.

