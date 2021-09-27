European Union works on electoral debacles: no “fair speech”

Munich (dpa) – After the Union’s historic electoral debacle in the federal elections with a significant drop in the votes, there is strong criticism within the party. CSU boss Markus Söder described the result as a disappointing result and a loss.

At a CSU board meeting, according to attendees, Söder warned against glossing over the outcome and simply returning to the agenda. The CSU result is also bad, but you got away with a black eye – you now represent a quarter of the parliamentary group in the Bundestag. In addition, Söder pointed out that all but one direct warrants in Bavaria had been defended. The Union has experienced a historic collapse, according to the preliminary result it only amounts to 24.1% (32.9).

CDU boss and chancellor candidate Armin Laschet has also been clearly criticized. CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt told the board meeting on Monday, participants said the CDU had weaknesses in terms of courses, campaign and candidates. The boss of the Bavarian Junge Union, Christian Doleschal, said it had to be honestly analyzed that the Union did not win this election. The candidate must be mentioned first: he took all the missteps with him until election day.

European CSU politician Manfred Weber spoke internally of a bitter outcome for the Union – and recalled that CSU boss Markus Söder made the offer in the spring to become a candidate for the Union himself. chancellor. And with him, the Union would have done much, much better.

Altmaier: Reorganization of the CDU

Federal Minister of the Economy Peter Altmaier (CDU) spoke of an extremely poor election result. “We have a result that a few months ago I could not even have imagined in the worst nightmares,” he said. One must advise internally on the measures necessary to reorganize the UDC in terms of content and in other respects. The CDU was unable to address much of the swing voters in the middle.

Kretschmer: homemade mistakes

Prime Minister of Saxony Michael Kretschmer (CDU) sees mistakes at home as the reason for the Union’s poor performance. “There have been bad decisions in the past, in terms of content, in government and also in the composition of the staff,” he said. In the electoral campaign too, there were certainly errors “which led to this electoral result, the worst in the Union, which is currently taking place”.

“If we continue as before, then I am very worried about what will be left in four years,” said Kretschmer, in which the AfD had become the most powerful force. “That’s why you have to stop for a moment. The CDU lost this election. “Of course, the Union has a responsibility.

Lower Saxony CDU President Bernd Althusmann also sees a need for change. “I think we are going to position ourselves in terms of content, organization and maybe also in terms of personnel in the future so that we can win the federal election,” he said. “We will have to accept the election result with humility. The elector has spoken. He obviously wanted a change in part. “

Braun: Bitter result

For Chancellor Helge Braun, “the result is bitter, and the CDU will certainly not agree to be a party with less than 30%,” the CDU politician said on Deutschlandfunk. CSU Vice-President Dorothee Bär, on the other hand, considers the election result for the CDU and CSU to be a big catch up, if not equally satisfactory. Overall, of course, the election result is not very happy, the digital minister of state said on Deutschlandfunk. “But we still managed to increase the percentage thanks to a very big race to catch up, thanks to a very big final push.” The CSU is largely responsible for the fact that there is no red-red-green majority.

Baerbock: Not planned

Meanwhile, Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock admitted her party failed to meet the goals it set for itself in the federal election. “We fell short of our expectations,” she said. But now, it is always a question of “creating a real start for this country” during the formation of a government. The Greens won 14.6% of the vote in the election. This is his best result so far. In the polls in the months leading up to the election, however, they were significantly better.

Disappointment on the left

The leader of the Left parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Amira Mohamed Ali, was disappointed with her party’s electoral result. “This is of course a very, very disappointing result for us. We clearly lost. You cannot ignore it, it was not a good result,” Muhammad Ali said on Deutschlandfunk. Now you have to yourself. critically ask why you haven’t been able to communicate your own strengths well.

“We really have to ask ourselves the big question why many voters no longer trust us,” Mohamed Ali said. Social issues were central to voters’ concerns and were decisive for the election. “But they are no longer tied to us enough,” said the group leader. We must talk about it now.

The two left-wing co-chairs want to stay in office. “For us, it’s about continuing to take responsibility,” said co-boss Susanne Hennig-Wellsow. Its co-chair Janine Wissler said the reasons for the outcome run deeper than the fact that it can be resolved through personal decisions. Wissler and Hennig-Wellsow have only led the left since this spring. Of course, you are responsible as the president, said Hennig-Wellsow. But they are ready to lead the party through the coming joint process. “The worst thing we could do now (would) be off the field in this situation and say, now do it.”

Bartsch: There is no unity

The leading candidate and parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch sees the reasons for the left’s poor performance in recent years. The party did not appear as a closed formation, but gave an image of conflict, he said. Next weekend, the party executive wants to discuss the election result and the consequences, as announced by party leaders. Hennig-Wellsow spoke of a “black eye” and the last chance to develop the left forward.