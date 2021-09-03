Evacuation thefts: 20 “security-related cases”

Munich / Berlin (dpa) – 20 people known to the security authorities also arrived in Germany via the Kabul airlift.

At present, 20 cases are known, “which are important for security, which are now in Germany because they have not yet been checked in Kabul,” Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Friday. (CSU) at the Munich Press Club. According to information from the German press agency, a minister also came to Germany on an evacuation flight.

According to Seehofer, among the offenders are convicted rapists. In addition, a man came to Germany “which in the unanimous opinion of Germany, America and Britain should be ranked even higher,” the minister reported. Other cases concerned forged documents. In total, four of those who were airlifted had been deported from Germany to Afghanistan – a few years ago. According to dpa information, in addition to the criminals, several people whose names had already appeared in the joint federal and state center for the fight against terrorism.

Is no longer at liberty

“Two offenders were brought to the prison on the basis of open arrest warrants,” Home Department spokesman Steve Alter said when asked. Two other Afghans are “still in the custody of the authorities”.

According to the Federal Interior Ministry, a total of 4,587 people arrived in Germany with the airlift on Wednesday, including 3,849 Afghans and 403 Germans. Citizens of many other countries were among those in need of protection, with the Germans again being expelled by the military of other nations.

“Some of them totally falsified the papers, from A to Z, and some of them had no overview,” Seehofer said. There was an emergency in Kabul, and such situations are still exploited by criminals. “On the one hand, I am asked: ‘Doors open, let them come’. If the security check only takes place when entering Germany and it turns out that undesirable people have also entered the country, he is criticized. It is his job as Home Secretary to closely scrutinize those who have taken the plane.

Religious ministers also flew

“If someone has raped children in Germany, we have deported them and they are now back in Germany, so I can’t say I’m doing it without knowing who is entering Germany and if it is a safety issue, ”Seehofer said. The case he described is not a former local employee. The purpose of the airlift was to bring mainly Germans as well as local employees and their families to Germany.

A former minister in the government of President Ashraf Ghani is among those who arrived in Germany by airlift. According to information from the German News Agency, the Afghan Minister of Religious Affairs, Mohammed Kasim Halimi, flew to Germany just under two weeks ago.

Even before the Taliban were overthrown in 2001, Halimi held a senior position in his government’s foreign ministry. Later, Halimi was one of the detractors of the Taliban Islamist militants.

After the announced withdrawal of US military troops, the Taliban seized several provincial towns and then advanced into the capital, Kabul, virtually without a fight in mid-August. President Ghani fled the approaching Taliban abroad, as became known on August 15.