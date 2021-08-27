Evening Primrose Oil Market:2021-2027 Size, Share, Recent Enhancements And Regional Analysis

Evening primrose is a plant native to North and South America. The oil from the seeds of evening primrose is used to make medicine for the treatment of various skin disorders such as eczema (atopic dermatitis), psoriasis, acne, and dry, itchy, or thickened skin (ichthyosis). It is also used in the treatment of osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, obesity, liver cancer, hepatitis B, heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and schizophrenia.

For Better Understanding, Download Sample Copy in Just One Single Step:- https://www.stratagemmarketinsights.com/sample/14073

Global Evening Primrose Oil Market Outlook

according to the study, “Global and regional diabetes prevalence estimates for 2019 and projections for 2030 and 2045: Results from the International Diabetes Federation Diabetes Atlas, 9th edition”, published in the journal Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice, in September 2019, 463 million people are expected to suffer from diabetes in 2019 worldwide and the number is expected to reach 578 million by 2030 and 700 million by 2045. Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, 2018, 71424.3 thousand people in the U.S. suffer from obesity.

Global Evening Primrose Oil Market Competitive Landscape

Henry Lamotte OILS GmbH, Connoils LLC, Omega NZ, Baxco Pharmaceutical, Inc., Plimon Group, Efamol, Sanmark LLC, Jilin Shengji, Jilin Baili, Liaoning Jiashi, Hebei Xinqidian, Jilin Shanghai, Dalian Tianshan, Yuanhua Biotechnology, Pioneer Herb, Panjin Green Biotech, Shenzhen Kangerjian, and Shanghai Yanxintang

Global Evening Primrose Oil Market: Scope of the Report

The global Evening Primrose Oil market growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2027. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, revenue estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report begins with an overview of the industry chain structure and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses Evening Primrose Oil market trends, size, and forecast in different geographies, types, and end-use segments, in addition, the report introduces a market competition overview among the major companies and companies’ profiles, market price, and channel features are covered in the report.

Evening Primrose Oil Market, By Product

Evening Primrose Oil (γ- linolenic acid 9%) , Evening Primrose Oil (γ- linolenic acid 10%)

Evening Primrose Oil Market, By Application

Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Food and Health Industrytype

Evening Primrose Oil Market, By Geographic Scope

Evening primrose oil is highly consumed in North America, particularly in the USA, Mexico, and Europe, in countries such as France, Germany, and the U.K., due to lifestyle, environmental factors, and the food consumed. The population in these regions consumes more processed food and dietary supplements in daily life. In the Asia Pacific region, the production and processing of evening primrose oil in cosmetics and personal care products is on the rise due to a significant increase in the population. China is the top exporter of evening primrose oil and the U.S. is the top importer of evening primrose oil in the world. In the Middle East and African regions, the consumption of evening primrose oil is low owing to the lack of knowledge about the product, which can be easily overcome.

Customization of the Report

• In case of any Queries or Customization Requirements please connect with our sales team, who will ensure that your requirements are met.

For More Information or Query or Required Customization, Visit @ https://www.stratagemmarketinsights.com/speakanalyst/14073

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Stratagem Market Insights

Tel: US +1 415 871 0703 / JAPAN +81-50-5539-1737

Email: sales@stratagemmarketinsights.com

AJ