Ex-boxer Pacquiao submits his presidential candidacy

He has been involved in politics for over ten years, but now he’s drawn to the highest office in the Philippines: Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao made his candidacy official.

Manila (AP) – Former Filipino boxing world champion Manny Pacquiao has officially submitted his candidacy for president in next year’s election.

The 42-year-old is the first politician to formalize his candidacy in the Southeast Asian island nation. It wasn’t until Wednesday that Pacquiao, who is a popular hero in his home country, announced the end of his professional boxing career. To date, he is the only boxer to become world champion in eight different weight classes.

Pacquiao had already entered politics in 2010. He has been a senator since 2016. He has promised to fight against poverty and corruption, to find solutions to the corona crisis, to improve the Internet offer and to reduce costs. electricity if he became president. “My candidacy is not only for me and my family, but for the Filipino people to give them a better future, especially those who have suffered for a long time,” he said after submitting his candidacy to the election commission .

“I am a fighter, in and out of the ring”

Pacquiao announced nearly two weeks ago that he would run for president of his country as successor to head of state Rodrigo Duterte. “I am a fighter and I will always be a fighter, in and out of the ring,” he stressed. Other politicians who wish to apply for the post include the popular mayor of the capital Manila, Isko Moreno, and former police chief Panfilo Lacson.

The presidential election in the Philippines takes place in May 2022. According to the constitution, Duterte is not allowed to stand for re-election. Instead, the current head of state, who was mainly controversial due to his relentless drug fight, announced he would run for vice president.