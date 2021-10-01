Explorations begin after parliamentary elections in Berlin

The SPD won the election on Sunday despite its worst post-war result. Now she can choose the coalition partners.

Berlin (dpa) – Five days after the election to the Berlin House of Representatives, explorations to form a government began on Friday.

The leaders of the SPD, winner of the elections, around the designated mayor Franziska Giffey, first met the Greens in the morning. In the afternoon (4:00 p.m.) it’s the left turn. On Monday, the SPD wants to explore first with the CDU and then with the FDP, what intersections there are for a possible start of coalition negotiations.

The SPD won the election on Sunday despite its worst post-war result of 21.4%. You can now choose the coalition partner. Various tripartite alliances are possible. As before, the SPD could form a coalition with the Greens and the left, but also with the CDU and the FDP or with the Greens and the FDP.

Giffey had left open the question of the coalition during the electoral campaign and had thus turned against the Greens and the Left, who have co-led since 2016. They want to continue the coalition. The CDU and FDP also see opportunities to forge an alliance with the SPD.