Exploratory interviews before the first directional decision

Berlin (dpa) – A good week after the federal elections, the explorations for a government are before a first directional decision.

After the talks between the Union and the Greens on Tuesday, we have to decide in which constellation it will continue. Before the end of the week, it should be clear whether the Greens and the FDP want to negotiate with the SPD on a so-called traffic light coalition or with the Union on a so-called Jamaican alliance.

So far, the four forces involved have only sought intersections in pairs – and for “dynamism,” as Greens boss Robert Habeck added on Sunday. The Union will hold the last of these talks with the Greens on Tuesday.

FDP secretary general Volker Wissing told ZDF that there would then be an internal party assessment of the first scouting round, which would then be compared to the Greens. “There should be no entanglement between the Greens and the FDP,” he stressed. Otherwise, it comes down to a grand coalition. He is in favor of “that you then draw up an interim balance sheet and take an interim decision”.

The FDP and the Greens still play poker

There is still no clear trend. The Greens are much closer to the SPD, the FDP underlines its sympathy for the Union – despite their internal quarrels. “The CDU / CSU is still in the running and we’ll see what comes out at the end of the week,” FDP administrator Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann said in the SWR on Monday. After the tour with the Union on Sunday, Wissing said there were “few cliffs in terms of content.”

Green leader Habeck, meanwhile, was impressed by talks with the SPD, which had made chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz the most powerful force in the Bundestag. “We have also found a will within the SPD and determined to start over, to spark a momentum that can then perhaps resolve the issues that persist,” Habeck said.

Last chance for Laschet

For Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet, everything will be at stake on Tuesday – including his own political future. If he does not manage to convince the Greens to form a Jamaican coalition in the long term, the end of his political career risks being sealed. More and more CDU and CSU politicians are already calling for content and staff to be realigned.

CDU presidium member Norbert Röttgen avoided the question of whether he would like Laschet to be chancellor on Sunday night on the ARD show “Anne Will”. He simply defended his party leader’s decision not to step down immediately after his landslide election defeat. After all, a Jamaican alliance is still possible now. Then you have to talk about it – “with the staff who have been elected,” said Röttgen.

Government before Christmas?

The SPD had already insisted on Sunday that the next exploratory phase begin immediately after talks between the Union and the Greens on Tuesday. “We would like to see three-way talks as soon as possible,” said Secretary General Lars Klingbeil. It could happen this week if the FDP and the Greens come to an agreement. But even then, there is still a long process ahead of us.

If the tripartite talks are successful, coalition negotiations can begin. With the Greens, it is a small or a large party congress that must decide, with the other parties it should be easier. Coalition negotiations then generally take several weeks. The fact that there are three negotiating partners does not help matters.

If you finally agree on a coalition deal, the Greens, perhaps also the SPD, will certainly let their members decide. It costs another two weeks. Whether a new government can be sworn in before Christmas remains to be seen. In any case, all parties have declared their willingness to do so shortly after the elections. No one wants to repeat a game suspended for nearly six months like after the 2017 federal election.