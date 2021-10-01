Exploratory talks begin in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

In Sunday’s regional elections, the CDU achieved its worst result to date in MV with 13.3%. For Prime Minister Schwesig, however, it remains a possible coalition partner.

Schwerin (AP) – Five days after the regional elections in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the winner of the SPD elections has started exploratory talks on forming a new government. On Friday noon, she first met with the former government partner, the CDU, for an interview.

In Sunday’s elections, the Union recorded its worst result to date with 13.3%. However, it is the strongest of all parties in the state parliament with which the SPD head of state and prime minister Manuela Schwesig wants to speak before it is decided who will start coalition negotiations. The SPD won the state election last Sunday with 39.6 percent.

Mathematically possible in Schwerin are another grand coalition with the CDU, a red-red alliance with the left and a traffic light coalition made up of the SPD, the FDP and the Greens.