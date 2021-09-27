Explosion in the port of Beirut | The investigation has been closed, we denounce the political obstruction

(Beirut) Judge Tareq Bitar, charged with investigating the gigantic explosion in the port of Beirut, had to close his investigation on Monday following a complaint from a former minister. NGOs and relatives of the victims complain about a blatant new case of political disability.

According to official statements, the explosion on August 4, 2020 was attributed to the storage without precautionary measures since the end of 2013 of huge amounts of ammonium nitrate in the port. It left more than 200 dead, more than 6,500 injured and entire districts of the Lebanese capital.

A suspect’s complaint against the judge

Mr. Bitar was informed of a complaint brought against him by former Interior Minister Nohad al-Machnouk, who is suspected of “negligence and inadequacies” in investigating the explosion. Mr Machnouk is calling for the judge to be dismissed by causing a technical flaw based on an article in the constitution that allows ministers and officials to be prosecuted by the High Court of Justice alone.

Judge “Bitar suspends his investigation” […] until the Beirut Court of Appeal decides to accept or reject Mr. Machnouk’s appeal, ”a judicial source told AFP.

Accused of criminal negligence, the authorities have declined any international investigation. The investigations on site continue to falter. The ruling class is accused of doing everything possible to torpedo it and avoid charges in a country where, according to NGOs, “the culture of impunity” is widespread.

High-ranking politicians, security officers and judicial officers were aware of the dangers of the highly volatile substance in the port, but did not take preventive measures. And this drama has plunged the country into the abyss, where the political class has been accused of corruption, incompetence and indolence for decades.

Judge Bitar of Hezbollah. threatened

Judge Bitar’s predecessor, Fadi Sawan, was dismissed from office in February after several officials were charged.

Judge Bitar also risks being fired.

Judge Tarek Bitar.

In the past few weeks, he has been at the center of a smear campaign and has been under intense pressure and has even been threatened by a high-ranking official in the pro-Iranian Shiite armed movement Hezbollah, the master of the game in Lebanon, according to local media. .

The termination of the investigation aroused the ire of human rights organizations and relatives of the victims of the explosion.

The complaint filed against Judge Bitar “clearly shows that the political class will do everything in its power to derail, obstruct and undermine the investigation and evade justice,” said Amnesty International’s Aya Majzoub.

“It’s really disgusting”

The spokesman for the Committee for the Families of the Victims, Ibrahim Hoteit, denounced a “war” by the ruling class to silence the truth and promised an escalation in the streets if “justice is not done”.

“It’s really disgusting,” added Paul Naggear, father of one of the tragedy’s youngest victims, who died at the age of three.

On September 15, more than 140 local and international NGOs, as well as survivors and relatives of the victims of the explosion, appealed to the United Nations for an international investigation and condemned “the shameless obstruction of the authorities”.

The UN Security Council on Monday in New York reiterated the need for a “swift, independent and impartial” investigation as Lebanon has plunged into the worst socio-economic crisis in its history.

Four alleged ministers

Over the past few months, Judge Bitar has summoned four former ministers, including three deputies, including Mr. Machnouk, on suspicion of “negligence and inadequacies”. But parliament refused to waive their immunity.

Investigators issued an arrest warrant for ex-Prime Minister Hassan Diab on August 26 after he refused to appear for questioning, and an arrest warrant for former Transport Minister Youssef Fenianos on September 16.

Youssef Fenianos, then Lebanese Minister of Transport, upon his arrival at the Parliament in Beirut on May 23, 2018. The judge who investigated the port explosion issued an arrest warrant against Fenianos on September 16, 2021, which was not presented for testimony. Several former government officials have refused to appear before examining magistrate Tarek Bitar, who is threatened with dismissal.

Before the announcement of the end of the investigation on Monday, relatives of the victims had planned to organize a demonstration in support of Judge Bitar on Wednesday in front of the courthouse in Beirut.

“The houses (of the officials) are a target. We can also block highways and roads, ”warned Ibrahim Hoteit.