Explosion in the port of Beirut | The Prime Minister in the sights of an admission order

Explosion in the port of Beirut | The Prime Minister in the sights of an admission order

(Beirut) The judge in charge of investigating the devastating explosion in the port of Beirut last year issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Hassan Diab after he refused to appear for interrogation on Thursday.

Posted on Aug 26, 2021 at 3:02 pm

Mr Diab was tried along with three former ministers in early July. For the next interrogation on September 20, Judge Tarek Bitar has ordered the security forces to arrest him, the same source said.

The explosion of several hundred tons of ammonium nitrate on August 4, 2020, which, according to the company, was stored in the port for years as a “precautionary measure”, left 214 dead and more than 6,500 injured and devastated entire districts of the capital.

In July, Judge Bitar called on parliament to lift the immunity of three MPs who held ministerial posts “on charges of possible murder” and “negligence and misconduct”.

The parliament has so far refused to lift the immunity of the parliamentarians concerned, while the interior minister has not allowed Mr Bitar to question the general security director Abbas Ibrahim.

The ruling class is charged with doing everything possible to torpedo the investigation and avoid charges, and Amnesty International accused the Lebanese authorities on August 2nd of ruthlessly blocking the investigation.

Judge Bitar’s decision on Thursday – which is the subject of allegations of the “politicization” of the investigation, particularly by the powerful Iranian Shiite party Hezbollah – comes a day after a letter from the Council of Ministers argued “constitutional obstacles” Justify Mr Diab’s decision not to attend the interrogation session.

In a joint statement on Thursday evening, the former prime ministers condemned Judge Bitar’s actions, viewing it as “a dangerous precedent and a not innocent measure that undermines the prime minister’s position”.

After the Lebanese authorities categorically denied an international investigation, the Lebanese authorities removed the first judge on the case, Fadi Sawan, from office after high-ranking officials were indicted.

Hassan Diab resigned a few days after the explosion, but has since continued to perform his duties as Prime Minister with responsibility for current affairs, as no new government is being formed in this country amid the political and economic crisis.