Explosive growth on Nasal Drug Delivery Market 2021-2027: Global Companies like J&J, BD, 3M, GSK, Merck, AstraZeneca, AptarGroup

Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market Synopsis:

The Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market to witness a potential growth rate of 6.38% in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027, resulting in the market reaching USD 83.40 Billion by the end of the forecasted period.

According to the market report analysis, Nasal Drug Delivery is the process of pharmaceutical delivery/drug delivery through nasal cavity, with the major advantages associated with this method being highly effective and efficient in treatment of the target disorders. This mode of drug delivery is a direct alternative for invasive modes and involves a very simplified and systematic process of drug delivery.

The major key factors driving the growth of the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market are rapid growth in the preference rate amongst consumers to utilize nasal mode of drug delivery due to its administrative benefits and higher efficacy in delivery of therapeutics. Additionally, growing awareness amongst patients and consumers regarding healthcare services and products which has resulted them in wanting to self-administer various drugs and therapeutics, this factor along with the growth of applicable chronic diseases amongst the population are acting as growth drivers for nasal drug delivery market in the above mentioned forecasted period.

Regional analysis, APAC will be expected to grow with the highest growth rate due to the low cost of drug development and constant innovations being witnessed across the major pharmaceutical delivery methods. The low costs of clinical trials and labour for manufacturing of pharmaceuticals from this region will also foster the significant growth from this region during the forecasted period for nasal drug delivery.

Global Key Players:

1 Merck & Co., Inc

2 GlaxoSmithKline

3 AstraZeneca

4 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

5 Mystic Pharmaceuticals

6 Bausch Health

7 BD

8 3M

9 AptarGroup, Inc

10 OptiNose US, Inc

11 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

12 Flo Nasal Products

13 Cadila Pharmaceuticals

14 PendoPharm Inc

15 Neurelis

Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market Segmentation:

Dosage Form Segmentation:

1 Nasal Spray

2 Nasal Drops

3 Nasal Gels & Ointments

4 Nasal Powders

5 Others

Container Type Segmentation:

1 Non-Pressurized Containers

2 Pressurized Containers

System Type Segmentation:

1 Multi-Dose

2 Bi-Dose

3 Unit Dose

Therapeutic Application Segmentation:

1 Allergic & Non-Allergic Rhinitis

2 Nasal Congestion

3 Asthma

4 Vaccination

5 Others

Distribution Channel Segmentation:

1 Hospital Pharmacies

2 Retail Pharmacies

3 Online Pharmacies

