Exposure of more than a million contaminated cans in Japan

This Thursday, August 26, 2021, Japan suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine. The suspension comes more than a week after the national distributor received reports of contamination in some vials. Moderna and Japan both said no safety or efficacy issues were identified and the exposure was just a precautionary measure.

“Moderna confirms it has been informed of cases of particles in pharmaceutical vials of its Covid-19 vaccine,” the US vaccine maker said in a statement, adding that it had questioned the batch and two neighboring batches. “The company is investigating the reports and is committed to working swiftly with its partner Takeda and regulators to resolve this issue,” he added, referring to the Japanese company Takeda Pharmaceutical, which markets the vaccine in the country.

A manufacturing problem

An official from Japan’s health ministry said Takeda first discovered the contaminated vials on August 16 and reported the problem to the government on Wednesday. The delay was due to the fact that Takeda needed time to gather information about the affected vials and their whereabouts in the country, the official said. Moderna said the contamination could be due to a manufacturing problem on one of the production lines at its contract manufacturing facility in Spain.

The problem is limited to a few batches

A company spokesman added that the affected production batch, along with two other batches that were carefully stored because they were processed before and after the affected batches, were only intended for distribution in Japan. Spanish pharmaceutical company Rovi, which bottles Moderna vaccines for markets other than the United States, said it was investigating possible contamination of Moderna cans and the problem appeared to be limited to a few batches for Japan.

