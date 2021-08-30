External Sports Medicine Market Update- Which Player is going to acquire bigger Piece of Industry? | Arthrex, Breg, Conmed Corporation

Emerging countries such as India and China have a huge patient population and are likely to offer substantial growth prospects for sports medicine players, owing to rising disposable incomes (as a result of rapid economic expansion) and increased engagement in sports and physical activities in growing demand for External Sports Medicine. In addition, governments in these countries are currently working to expand and modernise their healthcare systems.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report: Arthrex, Inc., Breg, Inc, Conmed Corporation, DePuy Mitek, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Donjoy, Inc., Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., Ossur hf

Because of increased government initiatives to encourage athletes to participate in any sport, North America is likely to dominate the External Sports Medicine market. In addition, numerous producers in the region are introducing innovative and advanced technology-based sports medicine. The United States is expected to dominate and lead the growth of the North American market, which is expected to increase due to an increase in the number of cases of sport injuries among athletes, as well as a massive R&D programme in the United States to introduce advanced technology-based sport medicines in order to provide better treatment and faster recovery for athletes, allowing them to return to their field as soon as possible.

External Sports Medicine Market, By Segmentaion:

Market segment by Type, covers

Sprays

Sticking-Plaster

Braces

Bandages and Tapes

Other

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Hospital

Clinic

Sport Clubs

Other

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on many people’s lives and companies on a massive scale. Most organised sports activities have been halted or postponed as a result of the pandemic. The International Olympic Committee postponed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to 2021 in March 2020. In the following months, such changes are projected to have a substantial impact on the growth of the External Sports Medicine market.

FAQs

In the market, who are the major players?

What are the market’s geographical growth trends and top revenue-generating regions?

What are the key regions where the industry is expected to grow significantly?



