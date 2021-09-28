Extradition of former Peruvian President Toledo approved

(Los Angeles) A ​​federal court in California on Tuesday approved the extradition of former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo to his country where he is being prosecuted over a major corruption case.

Posted on Sep 28, 2021 at 6:08 pm

Toledo, 75, ruled Peru from 2001 to 2006 and is accused by Lima of corruption in connection with the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. The former head of state lived in California, where he was arrested in July 2019.

In May 2018, Peru submitted an extradition request to the United States regarding Alejandro Toledo, who is suspected of receiving $ 20 million in bribes from the Odebrecht group for a highway construction contract.

The ex-president rejects his allegations.

The Brazilian construction company is at the center of a huge scandal in the Peruvian political class and in Latin America.

The federal court, which examined the extradition request, “is considering sufficient evidence for collusion and money laundering,” said the ruling on Tuesday.

After the judiciary has given the go-ahead, the final decision on the extradition of Alejandro Toledo, who is under house arrest in California, lies with the US government.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Odebrecht spent a total of $ 788 million in a dozen Latin American countries to win contracts for more than a decade.

The company admitted it paid $ 29 million in kickbacks in Peru between 2005 and 2014.