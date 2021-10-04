Extradition request to Spain | Italy is suspending proceedings against Puigdemont

(Sassari) An Italian court on Monday suspended the examination of the European arrest warrant and the request for the extradition of the Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont to Spain pending a decision by the European judiciary on his immunity, said one of its lawyers.

Posted on Oct 4, 2021 at 10:57 am

Kelly VELASQUEZ Agence France-Presse

Carles Puigdemont appeared on Monday before judges of the Sassari Court of Appeal in Sardinia who had confiscated the European arrest warrant issued by Spain for his extradition to answer for the 2017 attempted secession.

Mr Puigdemont was arrested on 23 September when he arrived at the Sardinian airport in Alghero, the only Italian city with Catalan culture and language, to attend a cultural festival. He was released the next day and promised to appear for the hearing on Monday.

The Madrid accused of sedition and embezzlement arrived at the end of the morning and was celebrated by dozens of Catalan, Sardinian and Corsican independence activists, the “Freedom! Freedom ! “.

Three other high-ranking Catalan officials were present to assist him: MPs Clara Ponsati and Toni Comin, also claimed by Madrid, and Jordi Sanchez, the leader of an independent association at the time of the 2017 secession attempt, which took place in June after nearly four years was released years in prison.

The three judges of the Sassari Court of Appeal have therefore decided not to decide anything and to wait until the appeals brought by Mr Puigdemont’s defense to the European judiciary are successful.

“The case is not closed, but suspended,” said Agostinangelo Marras, the former Catalan President’s Italian lawyer, at the end of the hearing.

Since 2019, Puigdemont, 58, has been calling for MEPs to regain their MEP immunity to oppose Spain’s extradition request. A related application for a restraining order was recently filed with the court, which rejected an earlier application in July.

On March 9, the European Parliament withdrew his immunity by a large majority. This measure was confirmed by the General Court of the European Union on July 30th. However, the decision of the European Parliament is on appeal and the final judgment on the substance of the matter has not yet been given.

Double speech

The crime of sedition does not appear in the Italian Criminal Code, which would make extradition proceedings very complex. In the event of extradition, the Italian courts have a period of 60 days, which can, however, be extended several times.

The arrest of Mr Puigdemont in Italy caused a sensation as a period of detente had opened between Madrid and Barcelona, ​​the capital of Catalonia, since the election as president of the Spanish region of Pere Aragonès in May of the moderates, the Catalan Separatist Left Republican Party (ERC ).

The pardon in June of the nine separatist leaders, who had been sentenced to prison terms for their role in the 2017 secession attempt, led to the resumption of dialogue with Madrid in September.

One of the sharpest opponents of this dialogue is Carles Puigdemont, who was at the helm of Catalonia at the time of the 2017 secession attempt and who fled to Belgium from prosecution.

Despite the ban on justice, his government organized a referendum on self-determination on October 1, 2017, causing one of the worst crises Spain has experienced since the end of the Franco dictatorship in 1975.