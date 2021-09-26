Extrapolation: SPD clearly wins in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the SPD remains the decisive political force. According to high estimates, the party led by Manuela Schwesig can extend its position in regional elections. The CDU suffered a heavy defeat.

Schwerin (AP) – The SPD clearly won the regional elections in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. According to the first extrapolation of the ZDF, the Social Democrats and their head of the list Manuela Schwesig obtained their best result since 2002 with 38.2 on Sunday.

Your coalition partner CDU, on the other hand, has to accept its worst ever result with 14.2% – after 19.0% in the 2016 regional elections.

According to the extrapolation, the second most powerful force will be the AfD with 17.8% – after 20.8% in the 2016 elections. The left has not been able to stop the downward trend that has persisted since 2011 and with 9.9% obtained its worst electoral result to date.

According to the extrapolation, the FDP and the Greens have a good chance of returning to the Land parliament. The liberals – who have not been represented in parliament since 2011 – arrive at 6.0 percent, the greens – more in the state parliament since 2016 – at 5.9 percent.

For SPD leader and Prime Minister Schwesig, there are several coalition options based on this extrapolation. He could continue with his former partner, the CDU, or form a coalition with the left which has already proved its worth in the country. A so-called traffic light coalition made up of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP is also possible.