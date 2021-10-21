Extruded Soy Product Market Projected to Register CAGR to 2028

The “Extruded Soy Product Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” report added to The Insight Partners has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Extruded Soy Product Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global market.

Soybeans is considered to be one of the most significant crops across the globe, which are widely grown for various agricultural and industrial uses. Protein rich extruded products are preferably prepared from soy protein isolate and flour blends to improve the physical properties of the extruded product. These products are manufactured with the help of a variety of processes, all of which have a varied impact on the nutritional value and its quality of the product.

Top Key Players:-ADM, BENEO, Cargill, CHS, Crown Soya Protein Group, MGP Ingredients, Roquette Freres, SHANDONG YUXIN BIO-TECH, Sonic Biochem

The extruded soy product market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising consciousness towards health. Moreover, added benefits such as better nutritional properties and quality along with diversified application base provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the extruded soy product market. However, limited consimer knowledge may restrain the overall growth of the Extruded Soy Product market.

The global extruded soy product market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the extruded soy product market is segmented into fried tofu, soy chicken, soy curd sticks and others. Based on application, the global extruded soy product market is divided supermarket and hypermarket, convenience store, online store and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Extruded Soy Product market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Extruded Soy Product market in these regions.

