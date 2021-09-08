Facebook and Ray-Ban announce the launch of their connected glasses

Facebook and Ray-Ban have made an announcement about their next smart glasses. It would be a pair of connected glasses, which will allow you to record videos without having to hold your smartphone. Ray-Ban has published a promotional page on its site with the silhouette of a pair of glasses with the date “09.09 2021” accompanied by the text “register now to receive your launch notification”, although it does not specify if it is news of the launch. The Ray-Ban homepage also promises that “this is a story you’ll want to follow,” a plausible reference to Facebook Stories.

The announcement coincided with the release of apparent teaser videos from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the Director of Virtual Reality and Andrew Bosworth. The posts show video clips of Bosworth and Zuckerberg, Bosworth playing golf, and Zuckerberg on a boat, all apparently designed to highlight physical activity settings and likely engraved with the smart bezel.

Do things quite well

The American social media giant has called its glasses, developed in partnership with Ray-Ban’s parent company EssilorLuxottica, a stepping stone to “augmented reality glasses.” Zuckerberg had confirmed in July that the glasses would be Facebook’s next hardware release, though he did not announce a date at the time. He clarified that the glasses would have “the iconic form factor of [Ray-Ban]and they would allow you to do beautiful things ”.

The glasses are part of a larger Facebook initiative to create glasses that augment the visual and auditory world. But they will not have features normally associated with AR glasses, such as the ability to project images into the environment.