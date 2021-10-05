Facebook evokes “a faulty configuration change” for its failure

US social media giant Facebook cited a “faulty configuration change” for Monday’s outage that lasted nearly six hours and prevented 3.5 billion users of its platforms from accessing its services. In a blog post published Monday, the company did not say who made the configuration change and if it was planned. Reporting on Facebook employees who refused to reveal their identities, Reuters said they believe the outage was caused by an internal error in the way Internet traffic is routed to its systems.

Failures in internal communication tools and other resources that depend on that same network to function compounded the error, employees told Reuters. Security experts have said that both accidental error and sabotage by an insider are plausible. “We want to make it clear at this point that we believe the main cause of this failure was a faulty configuration change,” Facebook said on the blog.

” Sorry “

The blackout was the second blow to the social media giant in two days after a whistleblower on Sunday accused the company of repeatedly prioritizing profits over cracking down on hate speech and misinformation. As the world flocked to competing apps like Twitter, Telegramm and TikTok, Facebook shares fell 4.9%, their biggest daily drop since last November, amid a sell-off of tech stocks on Monday. .

The shares rose about 1.5% in after-hours trading after the service resumed. “To all the small and large businesses, families and individuals who depend on us, I’m sorry,” Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer tweeted, adding that “it may take a while to get to 100%.”