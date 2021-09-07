Factoring Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global factoring market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Factoring, also known as debtor financing, refers to an asset-based financial arrangement. It involves a process of purchasing a debt or invoice at discounted prices from an organization to allow profits to the buyer upon settlement. Some of the common forms of the process are recourse, non-recourse, domestic, discourse, disclosed, export advance, and maturity factoring.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/factoring-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The expanding BFSI sector, along with the wide availability of financing services for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), is propelling the market growth. Additionally, the growing awareness towards numerous benefits of factoring in enabling the business to obtain working capital loans and mitigate credit risks is also driving the global market. Apart from this, the rising integration of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency with factoring solutions is further augmenting the market across the globe. In the coming years, the growing adoption of digital platforms in trade financing coupled with the increasing number of cross-border trade activities will continue to drive the growth of the global factoring market.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/31vrN1s

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Advanon AG (CreditGate24 (Schweiz) AG)

Aldermore Bank PLC (FirstRand Group)

Bluevine Capital Inc.

BNP Paribas S.A.

Deutsche Leasing AG (Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG & Co. KG)

Eurobank Ergasias SA

HSBC Holdings Plc

Mizuho Financial Group Inc.

Société Générale S.A.

The Southern Banc Company Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, organization size, application and geography.

Breakup by Type:

International

Domestic

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Transportation

Healthcare

Construction

Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/indoor-lbs-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fleet-management-system-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/off-the-road-tire-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/oncology-molecular-diagnostics-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/agroscience-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/femtocell-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dental-practice-management-software-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/fish-protein-hydrolysate-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/lymphoma-treatment-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01-6197128

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/odor-control-system-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800