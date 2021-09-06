Fall Protection Equipment Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fall Protection Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global fall protection equipment market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Fall protection equipment refers to the assembly of components intended to prevent industrial workers from fall while working at height. These equipment include on-body products, such as safety nets, body belts, chest harnesses, etc., attached to the body or worn to arrest falls. Whereas off-body products, such as skylight guards and guard rails, are installed on a physical structure to protect the worker from a fall. These products are widely adopted across various industries, such as construction, mining, transportation, utilities, telecommunication, etc.
Growing industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the global fall protection equipment market. Additionally, the lack of appropriate safety measures at various manufacturing, mining, and other industrial sites is increasing the risk of occupational hazards. This is further augmenting the demand for fall equipment products for ensuring workforce safety. Moreover, a significant growth in the construction industry, where workers require accident-preventing equipment while working on elevated platforms, edges, roofs, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Additionally, the implementation of stringent government regulations to promote occupational health and safety standards is further contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the escalating adoption of fall protection equipment for numerous recreational activities, such as bungee jumping, rock climbing, zip-lining, etc., is expected to further drive the demand for fall protection equipment in the coming years.
Fall Protection Equipment Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global fall protection equipment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- 3M Company
- ABS Safety
- Bergman & Beving AB
- Carl Stahl GmbH
- FallTech
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Kee Safety Inc.
- MSA Safety Incorporated
- Petzl
- Pure Safety Group Inc.
- SKYLOTEC GmbH
- W. Grainger Inc.
- Werner Co. (Triton)
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global fall protection equipment market on the basis of product type, end-use industry and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Harness
- Lanyard
- Self Retracting Lifeline
- Belt
- Rope
- Others
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Construction
- Telecom
- Energy and Utility
- Transportation
- Mining
- Marine
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
