Fast Food Market:Global Key Players, Trends and Business Forecast to 2028

The fast-food market size was valued at $647.7 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $931.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Fast food refers to a type of mass-produced food, which is designed for commercial resale where major priority is the speed of service. Fast food does not contain as much nutritional value as compared to other food products. Generally, fast food is made with precooked or preheated and served to a customer for takeaway. The global fast food market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The global fast food market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to convenience and affordability offered by fast food products.

Global Fast Food Market Outlook

Increasing preference for cheap and quickly-prepared food products is expected to drive the growth of the global fast food market during the global fast food market. Hectic lifestyle and constantly evolving life choices have led to an increase in the consumption of cheap and quickly prepared food products. Many fast-food restaurants are offering the drive-through option of delivering, wherein the customer can get food from the restaurant without leaving the car. Rising convenience and affordability offered by fast-food products is expected to support the growth of the global fast-food market in the near future. Moreover, a massive surge in the adoption of western fast food in emerging economies is expected to propel the global fast-food market growth over the forecast period.

Global Fast Food Market Competitive Landscape

Auntie Anne’s, INC, Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC, Domino’s Pizza, INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc, Hardee’s Restaurants LLC, Firehouse Restaurant Group, Inc, Jack in The Box INC., McDonald’s, Restaurant Brands International Inc, INC, and YUM! BRANDS, INC.

Fast Food Market, By Product

Pizza/Pasta, Burger/Sandwich, Chicken, Asian/Latin American Food, Seafood, Others

Fast Food Market, By Geographic Scope

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global fast-food market during the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of key players in the regional market. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit a lucrative growth rate in the global fast-food market over the forecast period. This is owing to changing lifestyles and the rising adoption of western culture among the population.

