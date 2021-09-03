Fats and Oils Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Fats and Oils Market :Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, the fats and oils market expected to grew at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Fats and oils involve a wide variety of glycerol-based esters with triacylglycerols that are naturally found in plants and animals. They constitute a crucial part of a healthy diet based on the high amount of essential fatty acids (EFAs). These EFAs aid in insulating organs, providing energy, and transporting A, D, E, and K vitamins through the blood. Fats and oils are extensively utilized in the food and beverages sector for flavoring, sautéing, frying and improving the texture of several food items. Moreover, they are also utilized in the production of animal feed, biodiesel, pharmaceuticals, biodiesel, and oleochemicals.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Fats and Oils Market Trends:

The increasing trend of on-the-go food consumption, along with the rising inclination towards ready-to-eat and processed food variants, has augmented the demand for fats and oils as preservatives and taste enhancers. Furthermore, the escalating utilization of fats and oils in the preparation of numerous condiments, such as sauces, butter, mayonnaise, margarine, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the growing environmental concerns towards the high levels of carbon emissions from traditional fuels have led to the increased adoption of fats and oils in biofuel production. Additionally, the rising shift from petrochemicals towards safer and efficient oleochemicals in the manufacturing of detergents, lubricants, soaps, varnishes, etc., will continue to catalyze the market growth in the coming years.

Global Fats and Oils Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, Bunge Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Conagra Brands Inc., Fuji Oil Holding Inc., Unilever, United Plantations Berhad and Wilmar International Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, material and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

Oil Type Palm Oil Soybean Oil Rapeseed Oil Sunflower Oil Olive Oil Others

Fat Type Butter Shortenings and Margarine Lard Tallow Others



Breakup by Application:

Food Applications

Industrial Applications

Breakup by Source:

Vegetable

Animal

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

