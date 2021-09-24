Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market Forecast and Segments, 2021-2030

Fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) is a biological chemical formed by trans-esterification of methanol and fatty acids. The product can be derivative from several bio-based sources like palm oil, vegetable oil, rapeseed, and soya beans. Rapeseed is most commonly chosen to produce fatty acid methyl ester owing to better oil content than other material sources. Furthermore, the bio-fuel or biodiesel made from rapeseed has high cetane content, which springs complete combustion by lowering harmful gases’ emissions. FAME is mainly used as a primary constituent in biodiesel. It is significantly chosen over conventional diesel due to the several beneficial properties like non-toxic or low toxic emissions and biodegradable nature. Instead of other free fatty acids, FAME is majorly used to nullify any corrosion that free fatty acids can cause to the metals of engines and production facilities. Additionally, in the food & beverages industry, FAME is used as an emulsifying and thickening agent. The Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market is expected to grow at a 5.40% CAGR by 2026.

Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market by Application

Fuels

Lubricants

Coatings

Metal Working Fluids

Food & Agriculture

Others

Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market by Type

Rapeseed methyl ester

Soy methyl ester

Palm oil methyl ester

Others

Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of the Application, the growing need for fuel security has controlled these economies, searching for alternative fuels like biodiesel. The rising dependency on fossil fuel and depleting fossil fuel reserves has led to countries seeking alternative fuel sources. This is consequently anticipated to drive the development of the fatty acid methyl ester market.

In terms of type segment, rapeseed methyl ester controlled the global fatty acid methyl ester market. This can be qualified because rapeseed-based biodiesel has greater efficiency and better performance than methyl ester types. Rapeseed covers higher oil contents, which are more suitable for lubricating, coating, and metalworking fluid applications. These factors are anticipated to boost the development of the rapeseed segment in the coming years.

The APAC fatty acid methyl ester market is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the estimated period. This is due to growing environmental awareness to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increasing provision from the government to encourage biodiesel in the region.

This report gives companies’ profiles leading the Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Longyan Zhuoyue New Energy Co. Ltd., Wilmar International Limited, Alnor Oil Co. Inc, Avantor Performance Materials, Eastman Chemical Company, FUSHIMI Pharmaceutical Co., Berg Schmidt, Velsicol Chemical LLC, and Smart Chemicals Group Co.