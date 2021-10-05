FBI searches by the New York Police Union

(New York) U.S. federal police on Tuesday raided the offices of a New York police union, the Sergeants Benevolent Association, and the home of their flamboyant president, who had often come into conflict with city leaders because of his inflammatory tweets and tough tactics.

Posted on Oct 5, 2021 at 1:16 pm

Michael R. Sisak Associated Press

An FBI spokesman said the searches were part of an investigation without giving further details.

Union leader Ed Mullins, who is also a sergeant in the NYPD, faces disciplinary action for posting official police records on Twitter last year regarding the arrest of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter during a demonstration related to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis affect.

Mr. Mullins is also suing the department, which he accuses of silencing him.

When asked about the searches on Tuesday, the mayor of Blasio said he did not have enough information to comment.

The Sergeants Benevolent Association represents approximately 13,000 service and retired New York police sergeants. The rank of sergeant is higher than that of a detective, but lower than that of a lieutenant and captain.

Under Mr Mullins’ presidency for the past two decades, the union has been demanding better wages – which has resulted in a 40% increase – and occupying a prominent place in the anti-reform movement.

Mr. Mullins appears regularly on channels such as Fox News and Newsmax. He also controls the union’s Twitter account, which is followed by around 45,000 people.

In 2018, Mr Mullins called for the resignation of former Commissioner James O’Neill and department head Terence Monahan after several police officers were sprayed with water. Mr. O’Neill had replied that Mr. Mullins was a “keyboard gangster” who rarely participated in the department’s activities.

Last year, Mr. Mullins was convicted of hitting former city health commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot, a “slut” who called MP Ritchie Torres “damn first class.”

Doctor Barbot had refused to give the police masks in the early days of the pandemic. Ms. Torres had called for an investigation into a possible police regulation in September 2020.

Ms. Torres, who is a lesbian, had described Mr. Mullins’ tweet as homophobic.

In 2019, Mullins hinted in a radio interview that Tessa Majors, a college student who was murdered in a park, had gone there to buy marijuana. Police eventually arrested three teenagers and claimed that Ms. Major’s had been robbed.

Ms. Majors’ family had found it “deeply inappropriate” for Mr. Mullins to accuse the victim in this way.