FDA approval for Aspirin and extended-release Dipyridamole capsules for Antiplatelet Drugs Market

An antiplatelet drug sometimes called a platelet agglutination inhibitor or platelets aggregation inhibitor is part of a new class of medicines that inhibit platelet adhesion and reduce thrombus formation in blood vessel walls. Another key factor aiding the development of the market is growing geriatric population. Since elderly people are vulnerable to heart-related diseases. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the global geriatric population is expected to account for around 22% of the global population by 2050. Thus, such factors can augment growth of the antiplatelet drugs market in the near future. Recently, in May 2019, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for antiplatelet agents Aspirin and extended-release Dipyridamole capsules.

Request Here Sample Report

The prominent players in the Antiplatelet Drugs Market are AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd., Sanofi, and The Medicines Company.

Antiplatelet drugs are used for many different purposes, including the treatment of heart attacks. Moreover, they are also prescribed for patients who have high-risk factors for stroke and heart disease. One of the major factors aiding growth of the market is rapidly increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases. According to the American Heart Association (AMA), in 2016, cardiovascular disease accounted for 17.6 million deaths across the globe. According to the same source, that number is expected to reach 23.6 million by 2030. Antiplatelet treatment may reduce the risk of serious cardiovascular events. Thus, such factors can stimulate growth of the antiplatelet drugs market.

While some of these agents are indicated for use in conditions such as heart attacks, angina, heart valve diseases, and unstable angina, other agents are indicated for use in low-risk individuals, such as those at high risk for developing hypertension and high blood pressure. Despite these factors, there are several aspects of this market that could impede future development. For instance, antiplatelet drugs irritate lining of the stomach that leads to gastrointestinal side effects including stomach aches, and indigestion. Besides, there are limitations on the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of these drugs, which could inhibit growth of the antiplatelet drugs market.

Buy This Complete A Business Report With Flat US $2000 Off @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/2190

One of the most interesting types of antiplatelet drugs that have recently drawn the attention of both medical and pharmaceutical professionals are antithrombin, or TVP, inhibitors. As far as geographical impact is concerned, North America seems to be gaining significant traction in the antiplatelet drugs market. This could be due to rising cases of heart-related diseases across the U.S. and Canada. On the contrary, Asia Pacific is registering positive signs, which can be attributed to higher prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and rising geriatric population across the region.

Main points in Antiplatelet Drugs Market Report Table of Content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Global Antiplatelet Drugs Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2027

11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Antiplatelet Drugs Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Antiplatelet Drugs Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Antiplatelet Drugs (Volume and Value) by Type

2.3 Global Antiplatelet Drugs (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Request Here For PDF Brochure

Chapter 4 Global Antiplatelet Drugs Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)

Chapter 5 North America Antiplatelet Drugs Market Analysis

Chapter 6 East Asia Antiplatelet Drugs Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Antiplatelet Drugs Market Analysis

Chapter 8 South Asia Antiplatelet Drugs Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Antiplatelet Drugs Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Middle East Antiplatelet Drugs Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Africa Antiplatelet Drugs Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Oceania Antiplatelet Drugs Market Analysis

Chapter 13 South America Antiplatelet Drugs Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Antiplatelet Drugs Business

Chapter 15 Global Antiplatelet Drugs Market Forecast (2021-2027)

Chapter 16 Conclusions

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837