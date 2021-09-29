FDP also wants to speak to the Union and the SPD this weekend |

Berlin (dpa) – The FDP also wants to discuss with the Union and then with the SPD the formation of a government after the federal elections this weekend.

This said FDP secretary general Volker Wissing on Wednesday in Berlin. Discussions with the Greens would also continue in a larger group on Friday. On Saturday they will meet the CDU / CSU and on Sunday the SPD. “The order results from the situation, from the way the deadline is presented.”

The Greens and the FDP began talks on forming a government with a four-person meeting on Tuesday evening. Greens Presidents Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck as well as FDP leader Christian Lindner and General Secretary Volker Wissing then posted a photo of the quartet on Instagram and wrote: “In the search for a new government, we explore the similarities and bridges between divisions. And even find some. Exciting moments. “

The stated goal of both sides is to establish baselines for political cooperation – a “new start” in government policy. The talks with the two stronger potential partners that the Chancellor could provide in a tripartite alliance, the Greens and the FDP now want to conduct separately. “Everyone has to want to work with everyone, so this needs to be clarified in bilateral discussions,” Wissing said in support of the statement.

The CDU / CSU fell to an all-time low of 24.1% in Sunday’s parliamentary elections. The SPD was the most powerful force at 25.7%. The Greens came in third with 14.8%. Behind was the FDP with 11.5%.

The Union now wants to form a so-called Jamaican coalition with the Greens and the FDP. As the most powerful force, the SPD wants to provoke a so-called traffic light with the Greens and the FDP.

The Greens want to start talks on forming a government with an exploratory team of ten. This emerges from a plan by the party leadership for a small party congress to take place this Saturday in Berlin. In addition to party chairmen Baerbock and Habeck and parliamentary group leaders in the Bundestag Katrin Göring-Eckardt and Anton Hofreiter, the team will include parliamentary group leader Britta Hasselmann, party leader Michael Kellner, Prime Minister of Baden- Württemberg Winfried Kretschmann, to which former Bundestag Vice-President Claudia Roth Claudia Roth and deputy party leader Ricarda Lang belong.

Scholz wants to make traffic lights suitable

The SPD is still quite sure that it can form a government with the Greens and the FDP. Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz once again strongly promoted him. “Something fits if you want to bring this together,” he said at a left parliamentary event within the SPD parliamentary group in Berlin.

“It can be a government where three parties come together that have different but overlapping ideas for progress,” Scholz said. SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich said: “The country does not belong to a CDU / CSU.” The country belongs to the citizens who voted for Scholz.

Scholz said the SPD has always been a party that saw the political implementation of law, freedom and a life as better as possible. The Greens, like the SPD, see stopping man-made climate change and the surrounding ecological problems as central, but are “of course more focused on this,” the SPD candidate for chancellor said. “And the Liberal Party also has ideas about progress that overlap with what we’re seeing.” Scholz raised the issue of civil rights and the modernization of the country.

Despite Söder’s veto, the Union does not want to wait for traffic lights

Despite the SPD’s electoral victory, the Union does not want to wait to see if a coalition of traffic lights emerges. The boss of the CDU, Armin Laschet, declared at the end of the meeting of the parliamentary group of the Union: “We will now speak with the FDP, with the Greens, in the coming days. Our offer of talks is ready. “

Union re-elected parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus and CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt also said the Union is actively keen to offer talks to the Greens and the FDP. Before the parliamentary group meeting, however, CSU boss Markus Söder had made it clear that he saw it first as a task to form a government with the SPD, the Greens and the FDP.

Green youth make a massive front against Jamaica

The Young Greens had recently called on Baerbock and Habeck to clearly reject a coalition with the Union. “The Young Greens would not participate in a Jamaican coalition with the Union,” said the youth organization’s national spokesperson Georg Kurz of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. “There is no way to fire the party that has been explicitly removed from office in the Chancellery.”

Kubicki praises Habeck’s negotiating skills

FDP deputy leader Wolfgang Kubicki then praised the negotiating skills of Greens president Robert Habeck. “It is important to him that everyone uses all their creativity on how to build bridges and not to dig the trenches,” FDP politician of the “Augsburger Allgemeine” said (Wednesday) after the first talks between the two parties on the way to one. new federal government. “You can find solutions with him that no one has thought of before,” Kubicki said. “If Robert Habeck is leading the green negotiating delegation, I am almost certain the results can be reasonable.” Habeck is a very practical person who should not be underestimated.

Kubicki had negotiated and implemented the Jamaican Alliance at the state level of Schleswig-Holstein with Habeck in 2017.