FDP and the Greens insist on the need for a “departure”

Berlin (dpa) – The leaders of the FDP and the Greens have stressed the need for a “departure” in Germany after discussions on joint government participation.

Greens co-chair Annalena Baerbock said in Berlin on Friday that after the federal election there would be an order to create a new alliance. “It is also a historic moment in our society, in our country. “This presupposes a policy that is not oriented towards the lowest common denominator, but rather towards a ‘real start’ and towards a renewal – especially in the great future tasks, where there has been a blockage for years. For this, discussions of confidence are necessary.

FDP leader Christian Lindner called the federal election a turning point. “The people have decided against the status quo, something new should be created in Germany.” You are entering an open situation in which a lot can be newly founded and justified. Lindner mentioned, for example, the technological fundamentals of living together.

The Greens and the FDP are the political forces that have turned against the status quo the most, according to Lindner. “We feel together that we are responsible for organizing a new start in Germany.” Discussions will take place on how common divisions could be overcome and what bridges could be built. There are differences in climate protection and finances.

Green co-chair Robert Habeck said both sides are championing change, but not necessarily the same type of change. It’s “huge” what has happened in the last few days, a culture of discussion has been built that makes a fact-based discussion possible.

Poll: majority for traffic lights

According to a poll, 59% of the population thinks it would be good if there were traffic lights, as determined by the research group Elections for the ZDF “Politbarometer”. 20% would find such a bad alliance, 19% would not care. Only 24% think a Jamaican alliance is good and 62% bad. In another survey, 51% said that an SPD-led traffic light alliance would most likely represent a new start. Only 18% thus think of a Jamaican coalition, as determined by the dimap of Infratest in the “Deutschlandtrend” for the ARD “Morgenmagazin”.

With 25.7%, the SPD became the strongest party in the federal elections. The Union had crashed to an all-time low of 24.1 percent. Almost two-thirds of those polled in the ZDF Politbarometer believe that Laschet should resign as leader of the CDU, including 62% of Union supporters.

Scholz welcomes talks between Greens and FDP

Scholz told “Spiegel”: “I am optimistic that a traffic light coalition can be successful.” He thinks it is “fair” that the Greens and the FDP talk to each other first. It is a consequence of the Jamaican experience. In 2017, negotiations on a Jamaican coalition of the Union, the FDP and the Greens failed. The FDP broke off talks. Scholz said that at the time the negotiations gave the impression that it was about the Union and the Greens. Now the parties should speak on an equal footing: “True affection arises when you get seriously involved with each other. “

Trust is central. “Because later we will have to solve many tasks that could not have been foreseen in the coalition negotiations,” said Scholz. For the negotiations, he has concrete ideas “how this might fit”. However, discussions should not be conducted by the media. There are “big overlaps” – Scholz cited as examples a first-class mobile network, a larger and more modern electricity grid and the expansion of wind and solar power.

Former CDU President Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer called on the Union to unite before talks with the Greens and the FDP. “Decisive on whether there will ultimately be a future Jamaican-style coalition, content and support from all officials,” she told dpa. “The Union must now enter into talks with broad support to the presidents of the CDU and the CSU.” Party leaders Armin Laschet (CDU) and Markus Söder (CSU) wish to meet other negotiators on Sunday evening, first with the FDP and Tuesday with the Greens.