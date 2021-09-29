FDP wants to probe first with Union, then with SPD

After the federal elections, the Greens and the Liberals could enter into a traffic light coalition with the SPD as well as an alliance with the Union. However, the SPD won the elections on Sunday with chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz. The stated objective of the Greens and the FDP is to agree on the main lines of political cooperation, which should serve as a prerequisite for a “restart” of government policy in Germany. It was only later that the two wanted to speak to the party about a possible chancellor.

Scholz wants to make traffic lights suitable

On Tuesday evening, Scholz again heavily promoted a traffic light. “Something is right if you want to bring this together,” said the former vice-chancellor at an event of the parliamentary left within the SPD parliamentary group in Berlin. “It can be a government where three parties come together who have different but overlapping ideas for progress.” Group leader Rolf Mützenich said: “The country does not belong to a CDU / CSU.” The country belongs to the citizens who voted for Scholz.

Scholz said the SPD has always been a party that saw the political implementation of law, freedom and a life as better as possible. The Greens, like the SPD, see stopping man-made climate change and the surrounding ecological problems as central, but are “of course more focused on this,” the SPD candidate for chancellor said. “And the Liberal Party also has ideas about progress that overlap with what we’re seeing.” Scholz raised the issue of civil rights and the modernization of the country.

Despite Söder’s veto, the Union does not want to wait for traffic lights

Despite the SPD’s electoral victory, the Union does not want to wait to see if a coalition of traffic lights emerges. The boss of the CDU, Armin Laschet, declared at the end of the meeting of the parliamentary group of the Union: “We will now speak with the FDP, with the Greens, in the coming days. Our offer of talks is ready. “

Union re-elected parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus and CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt also said the Union is actively keen to offer talks to the Greens and the FDP. Before the parliamentary group meeting, however, CSU boss Markus Söder had made it clear that he saw it first as a task to form a government with the SPD, the Greens and the FDP.

The CDU / CSU fell to its all-time low of 24.1% in the federal election. The SPD was the most powerful force at 25.7%. The Greens became the third strongest force with 14.8%, the FDP trailed behind with 11.5%.

Green youth make a massive front against Jamaica

The Young Greens had recently called on Baerbock and Habeck to clearly reject a coalition with the Union. “The Young Greens would not participate in a Jamaican coalition with the Union,” said the youth organization’s national spokesperson Georg Kurz of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. “There is no way to fire the party that has been explicitly removed from office in the Chancellery.”

Kubicki praises Habeck’s negotiating skills

FDP deputy leader Wolfgang Kubicki then praised the negotiating skills of Greens president Robert Habeck. “It is important to him that everyone uses all their creativity on how to build bridges and not to dig the trenches,” FDP politician of the “Augsburger Allgemeine” said (Wednesday) after the first talks between the two parties on the way to one. new federal government. “You can find solutions with him that no one has thought of before,” Kubicki said. “If Robert Habeck is leading the green negotiating delegation, I am almost certain the results can be reasonable.” Habeck is a very practical person who should not be underestimated.

Kubicki had negotiated and implemented the Jamaican Alliance at the state level of Schleswig-Holstein with Habeck in 2017.