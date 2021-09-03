Fear of death and new hope – Merkel again in the flooded area

Altenburg (dpa) – About a month and a half after the catastrophic flooding in the Ahr Valley, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) visited the flooded area again and spoke to residents.

Merkel said on Friday that “a lot has been done and cleaned up”. But it will take years to “repair this incredible damage”. She added: “We need a lot of patience.” The inhabitants of the Ahr could count on additional help. “We will not forget you, this will also be taken up by the next federal government,” Merkel assured at a press conference in Grafschaft, in the north of Rhineland-Palatinate.

The outgoing chancellor was very impressed by “the destruction of houses so significant” that she had already seen. One can only guess the fear of death of the inhabitants of the Ahr rescued from the rooftops. Together with the head of government of Mainz Malu Dreyer (SPD) and several ministers from Rhineland-Palatinate, Merkel visited Altenburg, a district of the community of Altenahr. The village on the Ahr River was about 95% inundated on the night of the disaster on July 15 after extremely heavy rains. There were a total of 133 deaths in the Ahr Valley. Shortly after the flooding, Merkel promised considerable help on her first visit there.

Dreyer sees signal in Merkel’s return

In Prime Minister Dreyer’s opinion, his return almost seven weeks later to the largely destroyed river valley meant “consolation and encouragement” to the people of the region. Merkel’s visit to Altenburg was a signal that the population would not be forgotten. Despite all the destruction, impressive progress can be seen in the cleanup, Dreyer said. She announced another “future conference” for this month, which, as a first such meeting next week, will deal with the details of the reconstruction.

Dreyer also recalled that his country had disbursed hundreds of millions in emergency aid immediately after the floods. In addition, the planned reconstruction fund of 30 billion euros for flood victims in Germany has been launched by the federal and Länder governments. Those affected could apply for money from early October. Merkel assured that if 30 billion euros were not enough, the federal and state governments could “do even more”. She stressed: “No one should be afraid that this will fail because of the money.”

The mayor of the commune of Altenahr, Cornelia Weigand (independent), said: “The Ahr was destroyed for more than 40 kilometers”. About 40,000 inhabitants are affected. Life on rivers must be rethought in the face of possible extreme weather conditions due to climate change: “The reconstruction of the Ahr can become the model of the many low mountain rivers in Europe. For a new flood-proof development, the specialist knowledge of national and international experts is required.

Reconstruction with new ideas

Merkel called the idea of ​​”bringing together the best ideas from all over Europe” very interesting for such further adaptations to climate change. Perhaps the European Committee of the Regions, an advisory body of the EU, could take care of this as well.

The mayor of the local Altenahr community, Rüdiger Fuhrmann, said according to the announcement: “I wish the people of the region could stay and continue to live, where they lived before the flood, if they wish, and that our places are the same come back to life as before this disaster struck us. Many flood-damaged residents of the Ahr Valley have already moved.

Prime Minister Dreyer said the floodplain should be recalculated by experts. There will be areas where the dangers are so great that there should be no rebuilding of houses in the same place. Replacement areas will be sought here with the municipalities. According to Dreyer, there are many questions related to this, as the property enjoys a high level of legal protection in Germany. Therefore, many legal issues should also be clarified. The head of government stressed: “We want to give the people back their homeland”.