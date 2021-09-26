Federal elections 2021 in Saxony: first results of the 16 constituencies

Around 3.3 million Saxons had the opportunity to nominate their representatives for the future Bundestag on Sunday evening. From 16 constituencies (North Saxony (151), Leipzig I (152), Leipzig II (153), Leipzig-Land (154), Meissen (155), Bautzen I (156), Görlitz (157), Saxon Switzerland-Minere Eastern Mountains (158), Dresden I (159), Dresden II – Bautzen II (160), Central Saxony (156), Chemnitz (162), Chemnitzer Umland – Erzgebirgskreis II (163), Erzgebirgskreis I (164), Zwickau (165 ) and Vogtlandkreis (166)) as well as through the national party lists, representatives are sent to parliament.

Results of all Saxon constituencies

North Saxony

Leipzig I

Leipzig ii

Land of Leipzig

Meissen

Bautzen I.

Gorlitz

Saxon Switzerland-Eastern Ore Mountains

Dresden I

Dresden II – Bautzen II

Central Saxony

Chemnitz

Surroundings of Chemnitz – Erzgebirgskreis II

Erzgebirgskreis I

Zwickau

Vogtland district

Results of all constituencies in Germany

NOTE: The federal returning officer, on whose information the data in this graph is based, does not publish intermediate results, only the results of counted ridings. The publication of the data on this map therefore depends on the speed with which ALL VOTES are counted in the respective constituency.