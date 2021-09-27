Federal Parliament elections 2021: all results from the 16 constituencies of Saxony |

Around 3.3 million Saxons had the opportunity to nominate their representatives for the future Bundestag on Sunday evening. From 16 constituencies (North Saxony (151), Leipzig I (152), Leipzig II (153), Leipzig-Land (154), Meissen (155), Bautzen I (156), Görlitz (157), Saxon Switzerland-Minere Eastern Mountains (158), Dresden I (159), Dresden II – Bautzen II (160), Central Saxony (156), Chemnitz (162), Chemnitzer Umland – Erzgebirgskreis II (163), Erzgebirgskreis I (164), Zwickau (165 ) and Vogtlandkreis (166)) as well as through the national party lists, representatives are sent to parliament.

Results of all constituencies in Germany

