Federal Parliament elections 2021: all results from the 16 constituencies of Saxony

Around 3.3 million Saxons had the opportunity to nominate their representatives for the future Bundestag on Sunday evening. From 16 constituencies (North Saxony (151), Leipzig I (152), Leipzig II (153), Leipzig-Land (154), Meissen (155), Bautzen I (156), Görlitz (157), Saxon Switzerland-Minere Eastern Mountains (158), Dresden I (159), Dresden II – Bautzen II (160), Central Saxony (156), Chemnitz (162), Chemnitzer Umland – Erzgebirgskreis II (163), Erzgebirgskreis I (164), Zwickau (165 ) and Vogtlandkreis (166)) as well as through the national party lists, representatives are sent to parliament.

