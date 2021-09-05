Police noticed a torn tarp on the freight train. During the subsequent check, authorities found eleven migrants in a trailer from Italy.

Rosenheim (dpa) – Federal police discovered eleven migrants on a freight train in Upper Bavaria. Federal police in Rosenheim announced on Sunday evening that there were three minors and a baby among the refugees, Turkish citizens and Palestinians.

People were in a trailer of a truck transported by rail, the freight train was supposed to travel from Italy via Munich to northern Germany. Officials reportedly stopped the train on Sunday at Raubling station (Rosenheim district). The crew of a federal police helicopter noticed a crack in the tarp. The cut tarp suggested someone had illegally accessed the trailer, according to the press release. Officers could not find any papers among the eleven people.