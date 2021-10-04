Federal President Steinmeier is an honorary citizen of Berlin

The German capital has an honorary citizen. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was honored in a ceremony at the Rotes Rathaus.

Berlin (AP) – Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is an honorary citizen of Berlin. Berlin Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) praised Steinmeier’s commitment to democracy and his efforts to engage people in the culture of democratic conflict.

Steinmeier accepted the certificate with which he obtained honorary citizenship in a ceremony at the Rotes Rathaus. In his acceptance speech, the head of state recalled the visits to Berlin during his student years, the long waits on the border with the GDR, the cafes and pubs of Kreuzberg, the turning point of 1989/90 and the move of the federal government to Berlin.

Steinmeier has lived in Berlin for 21 years. He and his family have lived in the city for a long time. “It wasn’t difficult. Berlin is known to be tolerant of newcomers, ”he said. Berlin is characterized by openness, not excluding the foreigner, the other, the new, but rather absorbing it curiously. As Federal President he is happy and grateful for the vitality, diversity and strength of democracy in Berlin.

Everything does not always work out in the capital, admitted the new honorary citizen of Berlin. “But one thing is also true: If it doesn’t work, everyone in this city who isn’t actively listening will notice – and all of Berlin will be discussing it.”