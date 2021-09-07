Federal President Steinmeier visits Sweden

Berlin / Stockholm (dpa) – It will be a slightly different state visit than usual, it is already certain: when Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender arrive in Stockholm on Tuesday morning, they can expect more pomp than usual.

The arrival will be royal: Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden welcome guests from Germany, shortly after King Carl XVI. Gustavus and Queen Silvia. The common right of way past the Royal Castle in the horse-drawn carriage, as later planned, is not something that even a Federal President experiences every day.

Steinmeier and his wife stay in Sweden for three days. The fact that the royal couple accompany German guests all the time is unusual and is seen in the office of the Federal President as a gesture of close ties between the two countries. The ties are also personal in nature – Queen Silvia was born in Heidelberg.

“The aim of my trip is the close and very dynamic German-Swedish cooperation on issues of crucial importance for the future,” said the Federal President in an interview with the Swedish daily “DagensNyheter”, which appears on the day of arrival. . It ranges from emission-free mobility to digitization in healthcare, sustainable business and construction to the future of space travel – “Here the Swedes and Germans are working together today on solutions for the future. ‘future,’ says Steinmeier.

Steinmeier arrives in a country going through political turmoil. Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, whom he will also meet this Tuesday, has just announced, surprisingly, that he would resign from his post as President of the Social Democrats and Head of Government in early November. In June, Löfven had already announced his resignation after a vote of no confidence in parliament, but then again found the necessary support in parliament. Its red-green minority government depends on support from other parties.

Steinmeier also comes to the home of climate protection activist Greta Thunberg. The themes of their Fridays for Future movement are also found in its program of visits. A common thread are innovations designed to enable economic activity that respects the environment and the climate. For example, Steinmeier wants to explain a project for the electrification of heavy goods vehicles to the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles Scania, a subsidiary of VW. It should also be about the sustainable production of battery cells and environmentally friendly steel production using hydrogen.

In Kiruna, Sweden’s northernmost city, Steinmeier wants to see the European Space and Sounding Rocket Range, a spaceport for rockets and research balloons. Before the return flight, a visit to the largest underground iron mine in the world is planned. The question of how to make production processes CO2 neutral should also be addressed.

The last German state visit to Sweden dates back 18 years. The Federal President was then called Johannes Rau. At the time, he campaigned for Sweden to join the eurozone – to no avail. A few months later, the majority of the population of EU members voted against the introduction of the European currency in a referendum. While Rau was in Sweden in May 2003, there was wild speculation at his home in Germany as to whether he would run for a second term. This can’t happen to Steinmeier anymore after he took a clear stand on it a few months ago.