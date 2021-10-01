Federal prosecutor investigates after arrest in hotel

Two weeks ago, police arrested a Turk in a Düsseldorf hotel. Obviously, there are now more and more indications of Secret Service agent activity on Ankara’s behalf.

Karlsruhe (dpa) – The Federal Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a Turkish man arrested two weeks ago in a hotel in Düsseldorf.

A spokeswoman for the Karlsruhe authority told the German news agency on Friday that there were “sufficient real indications” that the man had gathered information on supporters of the so-called Gülen movement in the Cologne region for the Turkish secret services. Investigators accuse the 40-year-old of being a secret service agent. He also reportedly had 200 rounds of live ammunition.

The man was arrested on September 17 as part of a large-scale operation and is in police custody. So far, the Düsseldorf public prosecutor’s office had investigated the case on suspicion of having committed a crime. According to his information, the emergency services had discovered documents that would have suggested a risk for some people. The victims were contacted and notified by the police. The federal prosecutor’s office did not report anything on possible attack plans, which were also sometimes present in the room.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accuses the Gülen movement of being responsible for an attempted coup in 2016. Islamic cleric Fethullah Gülen, who gave his name to the movement, vehemently denies it.