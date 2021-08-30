Female Contraceptive Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2021-2027| Merck, Pfizer, Allergan, Bayer

The rising prevalence of STDs, the rising number of unwanted pregnancies, and the rise in government programmes are all contributing to the market’s growth. The number of teenage pregnancies has been shown to be the highest in Western Europe. Because of the enormous economic, social, and health consequences for parents and their families, preventing teen pregnancy is a priority for policymakers and the general public.

Top Key Players Included in Female Contraceptive Market Report: Merck, Pfizer, Allergan, Bayer, Okamoto Industries, Reckitt Benckiser, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Foundation Consumer Healthcare, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Ansell, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Fuji Latex, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Contraception is more generally referred to as fertility control, and birth control is defined as a way of preventing conception. These devices and medicines work by altering the ovulation mechanism or forming a physical barrier between the sperm and the ovum. Contraceptive medications, devices, and geography are all used to segment the female contraceptive market. North America is predicted to develop rapidly, thanks to modern healthcare infrastructure, a high rate of contraceptive medicine use, and a growing number of government initiatives aimed at expanding the entire market. In the United States and Canada, a considerable portion of the female population is of reproductive age.

Their ease of use makes them an excellent contraceptive on the market. These are widely promoted by global firms over huge regions, and hence easily eaten by a big segment of the world population. Over the projected period, these factors are expected to contribute to the market’s growth. Other types of contraceptive medicines, such as topical and injectable contraceptives, have also seen a surge in popularity.

