Fentanyl Transdermal Patches Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology, By Product, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2027

The Fentanyl Transdermal Patches Market report describes in detail the demand and consumption of various products/services related to the market growth dynamics during the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The Fentanyl Transdermal Patches Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% for 2021-2027.

This report covers introduce companies associated with Fentanyl Transdermal Patches Market: Janssen, The Medicines, Luye Pharm

Fentanyl Transdermal Patches market fragments are highlighted by types and application, locale, and major players. The market is anticipated to appear with solid development rates amid the figure period from 2021 to 2027.

The rise of COVID-19 has moderated showcase development; in any case, the market is continuously picking up pace due to rising lockdowns.

Fentanyl Transdermal Patches Market: Overview

Fentanyl transdermal patches are used for administration in opioid-tolerant patients with severe, persistent, and moderate to severe chronic pain. These patches are utilized when an opioid analgesic is needed to be used for an extended period of time.

Fentanyl is known to be a strong opioid agent and is considered to be 100 times more potent in comparison to morphine. Commercially, this agent is available either as a patch or a transdermal therapeutic system (TTS) that tends to supply drugs to the skin surface and offers continuous drug delivery to body circulation for a number of days.

In 1960, Fentanyl was first manufactured by Paul Janssen. It was approved for medical usage in the United States in the year 1968. Around the globe, it was estimated that in 2015, over 1,600 kilograms were used in health care.

Market segment by Type, covers

12 mcg/h

25 mcg/h

50 mcg/h

75 mcg/h

100 mcg/h

Market segment by Application, covering

Relieve Cancer Pain

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2021-2027) of the following regions are covered:

All the regional segmentation has been studied based on recent and future trends, and the market is forecasted throughout the prediction period. The countries covered in the regional analysis of the Global Fentanyl Transdermal Patches market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and the Rest of Europe in Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

