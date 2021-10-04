Fewer first-year foreign students in universities

Germany is one of the most popular places in the world to study. But last year, the corona pandemic left freshmen at home.

Berlin (dpa) – According to the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), the number of first-year foreign students in Germany has dropped significantly in the Corona 2020 year.

64,000 first-year students started studying in Germany in the winter semester 2020/2021. This was 15,000 less than the previous year, according to the “Wissenschaft weltoffen 2021” report published by DAAD and the German Center for University and Scientific Research. Almost a quarter of new foreign students started their studies in Germany online, so they stayed at home. The year before, it was only 14 percent. DAAD now expects the numbers to stabilize again.

Regardless of the corona break-in, Germany continues to be one of the most popular places in the world to study, according to the report. In the winter semester 2020/2021, around 325,000 students from other countries were enrolled in German universities. This makes the Federal Republic the most attractive country behind the United States, Australia and Great Britain. As in previous years, most of the foreign students came from China (41,000). It is followed by India (25,000), Syria (15,000), Austria (12,000) and Russia (10,500).

“Current figures show that international students have trusted Germany as a place to study, even during the corona pandemic. Besides the great commitment of our member universities, this is also due to the fact that universities have intensively promoted digitization over the past year, ”said DAAD President Joybrato Mukherjee. Financial reasons are also likely to play a role: compared to Anglo-Saxon countries, studying in Germany is largely free and the cost of living in Germany is relatively low.