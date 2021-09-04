Fiducial Markers Market Type (Prostate, Lung, Breast), Modality, End user – Global Forecast to 2025

The global fiducial markers market is valued at USD 95 million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 123 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2025. The growth of the fiducial markers market is mainly attributed to factors such as the growing incidences of cancer, growing adoption of radiotherapy procedures, improving reimbursement scenario, and rising awareness on radiotherapy. These factors have prompted market players to improve and strengthen their current manufacturing and distribution capabilities—especially in emerging markets, which are expected to witness the highest growth. However, a dearth of skilled professionals, high marker costs, and a lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure are expected to limit market growth during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global fiducial markers market was dominated by CIVCO Radiotherapy (US), IZI Medical Products (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Naslund Medical AB (Sweden), and IBA (Belgium).

“The metal-based markers segment commanded the largest share of the fiducial markers market in 2018.”

Based on the product, the fiducial markers market is segmented into metal-based, polymer-based, and other fiducial markers. The metal-based markers segment is further sub segmented into pure gold markers, gold combination markers, and other metal-based markers (tungsten, platinum, and nitinol, among others). The metal-based markers segment commanded the largest share of the fiducial markers market in 2018. The growing adoption of IGRT for the treatment of prostate cancer and the rising incidences of prostate cancer are expected to fuel the adoption of metal-based fiducial markers in the near future.

“The CT/CBCT segment held the major share of the global market in 2018.”

In terms of modality, the fiducial markers market is classified into CT/CBCT, MRI, ultrasound, and radiotherapy. The CT/CBCT segment held the major share of the global market in 2018. It is anticipated to reach USD 54.0 million by 2025. CBCT is preferred for prostate and lung cancer indications, as it can effectively detect changes in the position of cancer tumors. This is supporting the growth of the CT/CBCT segment.

“North America is projected to hold the largest share of the market.”

The fiducial markers market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is projected to hold the largest share of the market, by region, during the forecast period. This is attributed to the expansion of the target patient population, favorable reimbursement scenario, greater accessibility to radiotherapy procedures, and the presence of major players in this region.

