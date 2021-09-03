Field Service Management (FSM) Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Accruent, Acumatica, Astea, Clicksoftware, Comarch, Connect My World, Coresystems

The Field Service Management (FSM) Market report offers an in-depth assessment of market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become familiar with the market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies to gain success in the Field Service Management (FSM) market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the Field Service Management (FSM) market.

The global Field Service Management(FSM) market size is projected to reach US$ 4332.8 million by 2027, from US$ 2326.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2027.

Top Leading Companies of Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market are – Accruent, Acumatica, Astea, Clicksoftware, Comarch, Connect My World, Coresystems, Fieldaware, Geoconcept, IBM, IFS, Infor, Jobber, Kickserv, Microsoft, Oracle, Overit, Praxedo, Salesforce, SAP, and others.

Industry News and Updates:

SEP 07, 2020: Salesforce Announce the Next Generation of Field Service Management Software

Last week Salesforce announced the next generation of their FSM solution, Salesforce Field Service, which was designed to equip field service organisations with the power of Artificial Intelligence-powered tools to deliver trusted mission-critical field service delivery. To find out more about this announcement Kris Oldland, Editor-in-Chief, Field Service News spoke exclusively with Paul Whitelam,VP of Product Strategy, Field Service Management, Salesforce.

The development of Salesforce as a powerhouse within the field service management sector has always been on the cards ever since they first announced their first foray into the world of Field Service Management (FSM) four years ago back in 2016. As the world’s most dominant CRM platform, they had the muscle to grow in this aligned technological space rapidly and have done so at breakneck speed. However, in the last 12 months, their development has been given a turbo-boost with the acquisition of Click (formerly ClickSoftware.)

Market Overview:

Field service management software enables companies to be more flexible and nimble in providing service to customers. They can communicate in real time with customers, provide on-site information about products and repair issues, and offer more timely service. Companies can also improve operational efficiencies by optimizing worker order routing and technician scheduling, and by providing more timely resolution of issues. Field service management tools can also aid in promoting better customer experience.

On The Basis of Types: –

On-premises

Cloud

On The Basis of Application: –

Energy & Utilities

Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Construction & Real Estate

Transportation & Logistics

Others

The regions are further sub-divided into:

-North America: US, Mexico, Canada

-Europe: Russia, Ukraine, France, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Poland, Italy, United Kingdom, Greece, Austria, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, Luxembourg

– Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore

– South America: Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile

– Middle East and Africa: Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa

Following are major Table of Content of Field Service Management (FSM) Market:

–Overview of Field Service Management (FSM) Market

–Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

–Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

–Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

–Market Driving Factor Analysis

–Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

–Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

–Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis

–Cost and Gross Margin Analysis

–Marketing Status Analysis

–Market Report Conclusion

–Research Methodology and Reference

