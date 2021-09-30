Fifteen out of 54 African countries have vaccinated 10% of their population

(Brazzaville) Fifteen of the 54 African countries have fully vaccinated at least 10% of their population against COVID-19, while half of the countries on the continent have vaccinated only 2% or less, the office said Thursday.

The target of 10% vaccinations before September 30th was set by the World Health Assembly in May, the WHO recalls. “Almost 90% of high-income countries have already achieved this goal,” she adds.

In Africa, nine countries, including South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia, hit the target in early September and six more hit it by the end of the month thanks to an increase in vaccine shipments, according to the WHO regional office.

Among the continent’s vaccination masters, the Seychelles and Mauritius have fully vaccinated more than 60% of their residents, Morocco 48%, Tunisia, Comoros and Cape Verde more than 20%.

“The latest data show limited progress and much remains to be done to meet WHO’s new target of fully vaccinating 40% of the population by the end of this year,” commented a statement Mihigo, coordinator of the vaccine and vaccine development program at WHO Office in Africa.

Half of African countries actually vaccinated only 2% or less of their residents, he said.

“Vaccine shipments are increasing, but the opaqueness of sales plans remains the greatest difficulty Africa has to overcome to meet the target,” said Dr. Mihigo. “In September, 23 million doses of vaccine arrived in Africa, ten times more than in June last year,” he recalls.

The number of cases is falling, but “we must remain vigilant and continue to respect proven measures for public health and safety,” recommended Dr. Mihigo.