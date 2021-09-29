Fight against COVID-19 | Corruption in the South African Ministry of Health

(Johannesburg) South African investigators, in a report on corruption in the Ministry of Health released on Wednesday, demand indictment of a former high-ranking official and sanctions against ex-Health Minister Zweli Mkhize with funds to fight COVID-19.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the former health minister with what was once a great national future was aware of irregular contracts with communications company Digital Vibes.

Officially, these public contracts were supposed to finance awareness campaigns to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the money went to two of Mr. Mkhize’s relatives at the ministry, him and his son.

The latter, Dedani Mkhize, mainly bought a luxury SUV and withdrew “substantial sums in cash,” the investigators underline in their report.

The case uncovered in the media in May had caused outrage. Zweli Mkhize, 65, a trained doctor who became the face of the fight against the pandemic in South Africa and was praised for his work as minister, was forced to resign in August.

The SIU, which has already taken steps to reclaim the misappropriated money, in its report calls on President Cyril Ramaphosa to impose sanctions on his close and former minister.

The report also calls for legal action against the former Director General of the Ministry of Health, Anton Pillay.

However, Ramaphosa estimated on Wednesday that “even if (the former minister) is involved in the report, he has served the nation well”.

“He was the only voice of the pandemic and thanks to his experience we were able to survive the pandemic,” the president replied to a question during a press conference.

Cyril Ramaphosa had promised to fight endemic corruption within the ANC, the historic ruling party. In 2018 he succeeded President Jacob Zuma, who was forced to resign as a result of a series of corruption scandals at the highest level in the state.