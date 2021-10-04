Fight against jihadists | The head of the mixed troop demands more resources

(Yaoundé) The commander of the Multinational Joint Force (FMM), which brings together units of the Chadian, Cameroonian, Nigerian, Nigerian and Beninese armies to fight the jihadists in the Lake Chad region, lamented the inadequacy of their equipment and increased resources in Yaoundé on Monday required.

Posted on Oct 4, 2021 at 2:41 pm

The FMM was founded in 1994 to fight crime and various human trafficking in the basin of this vast expanse of water and swamps with islands on the borders of Chad, Niger, Nigeria and Cameroon, Haram, which quickly spread throughout the region.

But it is regularly portrayed as ineffective and Boko Haram – like the Islamic State in West Africa – has set up hiding places in the area and has increasingly fatal attacks on civilians and soldiers in the countries bordering the lake.

The FMM is fighting to ensure the “effectiveness” of its actions, admitted its commander in chief, the Nigerian general Ibrahim Manu Yusuf, on the first day of an annual meeting of the governors of the eight regions, provinces and regions, states of the countries bordering the lake. At this two-day meeting, attended by an AFP journalist, he cited “the inadequate equipment” of his troops and called for more funds.

General Yusuf particularly regretted the small number of armored vehicles, drones and aircraft that can carry out air strikes on jihadists, as well as “means of communication”.

“The situation is exacerbated by the lack of amphibious forces,” he added, calling on member states to keep some of their promises that he believes have not been kept.

Since the death of Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau in May in clashes between his group and Iswap, which has recurred in recent months, the governor of the Far North Region of Cameroon, Midjiyawa Bakari, has noted a “clear change”. “Shekau attacked people and their property. The Islamic State is currently attacking our security forces and protecting the civilian population in order to gain their compassion, ”he said.

“Islamic State has consolidated its positions” since Shekau’s death, added François Louncény Fall, UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Central Africa.

In view of this new situation, the Guinean diplomat pleaded for a “rise in power” of the FMM, whose employees are stationed in N’Djamena, and preached for a “clear mandate” and “adequate resources”.