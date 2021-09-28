Fights between jihadists | Many dead in the fight between Boko Haram and the Islamic State

(Kano) Deadly fighting led jihadists from Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa (Iswap) on a strategically important island in northeastern Nigeria to the beginning of an “internal struggle” between these groups, which are vying for control of Lake Chad.

Many heavily armed Boko Haram fighters attacked the island of Kirta Wulgo on Monday, which is located on the Nigerian edge of the lake and is held by the jihadists of the Islamic State in West Africa (Iswap).

After hours of fighting, they managed to take control of the island, which, according to security sources and local fishermen, served as a port for Iswap to import weapons and food into the areas they controlled.

“It was a mutually destructive fight that lasted over nine hours, from 4pm yesterday until the early hours of the morning,” said a local fisherman.

A local security source and two other fishermen confirmed the clashes to AFP.

According to the security source, Boko Haram mobilized his fighters from the Gegime and Kwatar Mota camps on the Nigerian side of the lake and from Kaiga-Kindjiria on the Chadian side.

“They gathered on Tumbun Ali Island on the Nigerian side of the lake and removed six Iswap checkpoints before capturing Kirta Wulgo,” the source said.

“Mortal Struggle”

“It was a deadly fight. We’re talking about more than 100 dead, ”she said.

These sources were unable to provide an exact number of jihadists killed or injured in the fighting, although they pay a heavy toll.

Since the radical Islamist group Boko Haram’s rebellion began in northeastern Nigeria in 2009, the conflict has left almost 36,000 dead and two million displaced. In 2016, the group split with the historical faction on the one hand and Iswap, recognized by the Islamic State (IS) organization, on the other.

Iswap has consolidated its control in the region since the death of Boko Haram leader Aboubacar Shekau in clashes between the two rival groups in May.

After Shekau’s death, Boko Haram insurgents, led by Bakoura Buduma, one of his former lieutenants, fled their former inland stronghold of Sambisa in order to reach the areas he controlled on the Nigerian shores of Lake Chad.

“A fight to the end”

Last month, Boko Haram suffered heavy losses in a failed attempt to invade Kirta Wulgo, where they were repulsed by Iswap.

“This is just the beginning of an internal struggle between the two factions. It will be a fight to the end, ”said a local security source.

Strengthening its presence on the Nigerian lakeshore would enable Boko Haram in particular to take over their share of the income from the fisheries that Iswap had previously blackmailed from Nigerian fishermen.

With this setback, Iswap could seek revenge on Boko Haram, who poses a serious threat.

According to a knowledgeable source in the area, Boko Haram is now near the main strongholds of Iswap, Sabon Tumbu, Jibillaram, and Kwalleram.

“We know that Iswap’s chief Abu Musab Al Barnaoui resides in Sabon Tumbu, where key Boko Haram commanders are being held,” the source said.

Al Barnaoui’s deputy lives in Jibillaram with some of his lieutenants, and many other group leaders live in the Sigir and Kusuma Islands near Kirta Wulgo.

“All of these islands are now threatened by Boko Haram,” said the same source. “Iswap will do everything possible to ensure the safety (his men) against Boko Haram fighters who want to take control at all costs. ”