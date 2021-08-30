Final phase of evacuations begins in Kabul | Free press

Kabul (AP) – The military evacuation mission of the airport in the Afghan capital Kabul is entering its final phase under extremely dangerous conditions.

At the same time, international efforts continue to allow people to leave Afghanistan safely, even after the full withdrawal of US armed forces, scheduled for Tuesday. In Kabul, the fight against the terrorist Islamic State (IS) militia is also reaching its climax.

Possible UN Safe Zone

On Monday, UN Secretary General António Guterres and representatives of the permanent members of the Security Council want to talk about a possible UN safe zone in Kabul. France and Great Britain want to get this through to the UN Security Council. “Our draft resolution aims to define a safe zone in Kabul that will allow humanitarian operations to continue,” French President Emmanuel Macron of the newspaper “Le Journal du Dimanche” said. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wants to discuss how to deal with Afghanistan with representatives from Germany, Qatar, Turkey and the EU, among others.

Maas visits neighboring countries

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas showed openness to the French proposal on Sunday during a visit to Antalya, Turkey. Whether the United Nations or individual countries should do this with “channels of communication” to Taliban Islamist militants, “must be seen,” Maas said after a conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu. Maas wished to continue his trip to Uzbekistan on Monday. He is visiting a total of five countries that are playing a role in further efforts to get refugees out of the country.

Union parliamentary group MP Johann Wadephul welcomed the proposal. “The French demand for a UN protection zone must be supported by Germany,” the CDU foreign policy official told the Germany editorial network (RND / Monday). “The global community is called upon to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe. Russia and China are called upon to support the initiative. “

Talks between the United States and China

In a statement released Sunday by more than 20 countries – including the United States and Germany – he said the Taliban had given assurances that “all foreign nationals and all Afghan citizens with travel permits from our countries would be safe and in good order to reach and the points of departure also authorized to travel outside the country ”.

According to his ministry, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Sunday. The aim was to hold the Taliban accountable for their promises to allow Afghans and other nationals to travel safely.

US drone attack kills dozens

Meanwhile, the US military reportedly attacked a car belonging to the local ISIS branch in Kabul on Sunday with a drone. This may have prevented another major terrorist attack after Thursday’s attack, which left dozens of people dead. The US central command announced that there had been a “major secondary explosion” after the airstrike. This suggests that the attacked vehicle was loaded with a large amount of explosives, spokesman Bill Urban said. An “immediate threat” to the airport has been eliminated. US President Joe Biden warned that the situation in Kabul would remain “extremely dangerous”.

The US military is examining reports of possible civilian casualties as a result of the airstrike on the car. The operation succeeded in averting an “immediate threat” to Kabul airport from terrorists, and the results of the airstrike are still being verified, according to a statement from the US command center for the region ( Centcom) Sunday evening (local time). In the destroyed vehicle, there was “a large quantity of explosives”, “which could cause other victims,” ​​he said. “We don’t know what may have happened and we are still investigating. We would be very sad about the possible death of innocent people, ”the army statement said.

Eyewitnesses: children among the victims

Local television station ArianaNews reported, citing eyewitnesses, that six people, including four children, were killed when a mortar shell hit a private house in Kabul near the airport. It was not clear whether these casualties could be attributed to the US airstrike rather than a mortar shell.

The threat of attacks at the airport remains very high. According to US reports, an ISIS terrorist attacker blew himself up outside a door on Thursday. Dozens were killed in the attack, including 13 American soldiers. The US military initially responded with a drone attack in Nangarhar province and claimed to have killed two high-ranking representatives of the ISIS branch.

114,000 people evacuated

The Bundeswehr ended its evacuation mission on Thursday, France, Spain and Britain followed on Friday and Saturday. The United States wants to get the locals out of the country by Tuesday. According to the White House, 114,000 people have left Afghanistan by plane since mid-August.